LSV Asset Management Has $9.34 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,461,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.