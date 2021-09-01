LSV Asset Management Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.