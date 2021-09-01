LSV Asset Management Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 801,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

