LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of FB Financial worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

