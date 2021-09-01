LSV Asset Management Buys 43,100 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

