Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $676.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

