Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,352 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,352 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Premier stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

