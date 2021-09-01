Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,250 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 475.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.