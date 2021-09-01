Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 730,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,994,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.