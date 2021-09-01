Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 61,043 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1,301.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.