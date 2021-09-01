Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.