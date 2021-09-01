Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,111 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

