$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,414.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2,414.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00130636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00162301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.50 or 0.07303452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.90 or 1.00172967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.23 or 0.00845957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

