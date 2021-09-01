Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,523.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.56 or 0.07655127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.02 or 0.01331350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00370609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00137351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00618859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00373007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00353229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.