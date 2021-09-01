LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $26.58 million and $43,785.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,076,167 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,748,683 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

