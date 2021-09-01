Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.68

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 110331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $29,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

