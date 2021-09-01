Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $310.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.40.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

