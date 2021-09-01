Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of LFSYY stock remained flat at $$16.70 on Wednesday. Lifestyle International has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

