LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.52. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,104 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

