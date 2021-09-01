Libertas Partners Begins Coverage on Reach (LON:RCH)

Libertas Partners started coverage on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -21.26. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 49.93 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reach’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

