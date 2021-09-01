Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Li Ning stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,860. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

