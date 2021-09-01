Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of Li Ning stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,860. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.
Li Ning Company Profile
