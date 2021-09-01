LHT Market Cap Reaches $227,616.75 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LHT has a total market cap of $227,616.75 and approximately $25.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006664 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

