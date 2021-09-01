Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 640,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,806. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.