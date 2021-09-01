Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 73,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 77,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Leo Holdings III by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

