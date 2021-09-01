Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $190,216.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $190,216.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00161259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.07440075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.99 or 0.99909256 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.34 or 0.01008449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,029 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

