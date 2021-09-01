Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,295.93 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76).

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 272.80 ($3.56). 10,544,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,722,757. The firm has a market cap of £16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

