LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.