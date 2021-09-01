LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Up 0.4%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $10,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $7,590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

