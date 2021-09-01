Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. Latch has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

