LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.74 ($72.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.