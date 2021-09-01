Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

