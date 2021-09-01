Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Trimmed by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93,583 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

