Kusama Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $381.50 or 0.00804783 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $841.58 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

