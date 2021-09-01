Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 131,562 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52.
Several analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
