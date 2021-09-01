Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 131,562 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

