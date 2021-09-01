Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,633 shares of company stock worth $3,126,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Koss by 5,557.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 248.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Koss by 140.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koss by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.05 and a beta of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.