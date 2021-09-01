Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,633 shares of company stock worth $3,126,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.05 and a beta of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
