Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Buy by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

