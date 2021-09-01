Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Buy by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
