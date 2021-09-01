Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

