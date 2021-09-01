Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

