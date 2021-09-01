Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $182.84. 46,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

