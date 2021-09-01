King DAG Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $35,399.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.