Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 3,750 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,448.49.
Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00.
TSE:KXS opened at C$204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9,303.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$171.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$157.53. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$223.00.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.
