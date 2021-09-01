Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 3,750 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,448.49.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9,303.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$171.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$157.53. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$223.00.

KXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.