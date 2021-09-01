Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

