Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $84,700.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $605.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

