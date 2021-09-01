Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Declares GBX 2.40 Dividend

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.