Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.06

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.06 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 123.75 ($1.62). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 6,644 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.79. The company has a market capitalization of £219.08 million and a P/E ratio of 38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

