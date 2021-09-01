Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €793.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €674.00 ($792.94) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €736.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €676.26.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.