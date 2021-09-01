Keel Point LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.