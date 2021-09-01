Keel Point LLC Sells 22,347 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa stock opened at $229.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock worth $17,778,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

