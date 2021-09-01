Keel Point LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

