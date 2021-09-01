Keel Point LLC Invests $410,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.